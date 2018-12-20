Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Out vs. San Antonio

Teague (ankle) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Spurs, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Unsurprisingly, Teague will be held out for the third straight game with left ankle inflammation, and it remains unclear when the point guard will be able to make a return. Derek Rose will once again start at point guard in Teague's absence.

