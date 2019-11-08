Play

Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Out with illness

Teague won't play Friday against the Warriors due to illness, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Teague will miss his second straight game. Backup point guard Shabazz Napier may also miss the contest due to a hamstring issue, leaving Jordan McLaughlin and Jaylen Nowell to handle the position.

