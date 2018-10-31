Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Out with knee bruise Wednesday
Teague is dealing with a bruised knee and is out Wednesday against the Jazz, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
There's nothing to indicate the absence will be long term. With Jimmy Butler (rest) also out Wednesday, Derrick Rose, Tyus Jones and Josh Okogie are strong candidates to see extra run.
