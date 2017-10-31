Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Posts double-double, matches career high in steals

Teague totaled 23 points (7-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 assists, six steals, and five rebounds in 37 minutes during Monday's 125-122 overtime win against the Heat.

Teague matched his career best in swipes, torched Miami for a season high in scoring, assists, and threes, and also posted his second consecutive double-double. The 29-year-old point guard seems to be making a smooth transition in this his first year with the Timberwolves, and Teague should continue to see plenty of playing time, as coach Tom Thibodeau is well-known for giving his starters heavy minutes on an almost nightly basis.