Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Posts first double-double of season
Teague had 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3PT, 1-1 FT), 13 assists, four rebounds and three steals during Minnesota's 131-109 win over Washington on Saturday.
The veteran point guard recorded season-high marks for assists, rebounds and steals here, while reaching the 15-point plateau for the third consecutive contest. He has been shooting at a very efficient rate as well -- 51.1 from the field -- and will aim to extend his solid run of form Monday against the Bucks.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Two dimes short of double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 14 points Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Minimal action in preseason loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Exercises player option•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Underwent successful ankle procedure•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Out for remainder of season•
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.