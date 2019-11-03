Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Posts first double-double of season

Teague had 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3PT, 1-1 FT), 13 assists, four rebounds and three steals during Minnesota's 131-109 win over Washington on Saturday.

The veteran point guard recorded season-high marks for assists, rebounds and steals here, while reaching the 15-point plateau for the third consecutive contest. He has been shooting at a very efficient rate as well -- 51.1 from the field -- and will aim to extend his solid run of form Monday against the Bucks.