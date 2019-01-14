Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Practices Monday

Teague (ankle) went through a full practice Monday, Jace Frederick of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Teague aggravated an ankle injury during Saturday's game, and while he initially played through the ailment, backup Tyus Jones played the final quarter-and-a-half at point guard. At first, it looked as though Teague could end up missing time, but he was not limited at Monday's session and was not included on the Timberwolves' injury report ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Sixers.