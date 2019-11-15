Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Probable for Friday
Teague is probable for Friday's game against Washington due to illness.
Teague was able to return to action Wednesday after missing time due to illness, so it appears he's been added to the injury report as a precaution. The expectation is that he'll be good to go.
