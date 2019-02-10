Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Probable for Monday
Teague is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Clippers with left foot soreness.
Teague missed eight games with a foot injury before returning for the Timberwolves' last game. He saw 17 minutes, but it seems the foot injury is still lingering. The probable designation indicates he will likely play, however a final call will come out on Monday.
