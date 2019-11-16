Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Probable Saturday
Teague is probable for Saturday's game against Houston due to an illness.
It's unclear if it's the same issue that caused Teague to miss four-straight games last week or an entirely new bug. Regardless, Teague doesn't seem likely to miss time, though in the off chance he's held out, Jarrett Culver would be in line for an expanded role.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Notches double-double Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Starting Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Probable for Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 18 points in return•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 18 points in return•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Returning to action Wednesday•
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.