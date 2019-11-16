Play

Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Probable Saturday

Teague is probable for Saturday's game against Houston due to an illness.

It's unclear if it's the same issue that caused Teague to miss four-straight games last week or an entirely new bug. Regardless, Teague doesn't seem likely to miss time, though in the off chance he's held out, Jarrett Culver would be in line for an expanded role.

More News
Our Latest Stories