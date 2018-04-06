Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Probable to play vs. Lakers
Teague (knee) is officially listed as probable for Friday's game against the Lakers.
The designation is likely precautionary, though he did miss a game last weekend against Utah with soreness in his right knee. The point guard played 36 minutes Thursday night in Denver, finishing with 15 points, six assists and three rebounds.
