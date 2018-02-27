Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Productive despite shooting struggles
Teague tallied 20 points (4-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 11-12 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and three steals across 33 minutes in Monday's 118-100 win over the Kings.
Despite a ragged night from the field, Teague managed to satisfy fantasy owners by game's end with a solid all-around line. He also greatly helped his cause by remaining aggressive throughout and turning in a near-perfect showing from the charity stripe, leading to his sixth straight double-digit scoring effort. The veteran point guard has unquestionably been one of the biggest beneficiaries of Jimmy Butler's two-game absence thus far with a knee injury, as he's averaged 22.5 points on 15.5 shot attempts in that pair of contests. Given the considerable scoring vacuum created by Butler being off the floor, Teague's usage should remain elevated until the former is able to return to action.
