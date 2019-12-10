Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Productive night off bench

Teague had 16 points (6-14 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two steals and three turnovers in 28 minutes off the bench during Monday's 125-109 loss at Phoenix.

Teague might have just one start over Minnesota's last seven games, but the veteran point guard showed his ankle problem is a thing of the past with another productive night. He has dished out at least six assists in nine of his 11 games since returning from a four-game absence, and he has also scored in double digits in four of his last five contests. He should remain a productive fantasy asset even if he is coming off the bench on a regular basis.