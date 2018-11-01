Teague (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors.

Teague was sidelined for Thursday's win over the Jazz, and more clarity on his status for Friday's contest should come after shootaround in the morning. With Tyus Jones (foot) also questionable, the Timberwolves may once again have to lean on Derrick Rose, who scored a career-high 50 against Utah, to run the show again for them.