Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Questionable for Monday

Coach Ryan Saunders said Teague (undisclosed) is questionable for Monday's game against the Kings, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Specifics regarding the issue remain unclear, but Teague appeared to have injured his hand during Saturday's loss to the Bucks. The Timberwolves will monitor the point guard's status leading up to Monday's game before determining his status closer to tipoff. Should Teague ultimately be ruled out, Derrick Rose and Tyus Jones would handle the bulk of point guard duties.