Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Questionable for Thursday
Teague (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Pacers.
Teague has missed the last two games with left knee soreness, and he will likely end up being a game-time decision for Thursday's trip to Indiana. If Teague should miss another contest, Tyus Jones would be slotted in as the starting point guard yet again.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Ruled out Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Questionable for Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Logs just 19 minutes in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Third straight double-double•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...