Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Questionable for Thursday

Teague (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Pacers.

Teague has missed the last two games with left knee soreness, and he will likely end up being a game-time decision for Thursday's trip to Indiana. If Teague should miss another contest, Tyus Jones would be slotted in as the starting point guard yet again.

