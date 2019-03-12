Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Questionable for Tuesday
Teague will be a game-time call Tuesday against Denver due to inflammation in his left foot.
Teague was an unexpected addition to the injury report, and the injuries just keep piling up for the Timberwolves. He'll likely test out the issue during pregame warmups before a decision on his availability is made.
