Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Questionable for Tuesday

Teague is still dealing with an illness and his status for Tuesday's game against the Suns remains uncertain, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Teague was able to play through the ailment Sunday, but it looks like the illness is still bothering the point guard. There doesn't seem to be much concern surrounding his health, but Teague will likely end up being a game-time call Tuesday in Phoenix.

