Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Questionable for Wednesday

Teague (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

Teague was sidelined for Monday's win over the Kings while he continues to deal with lingering left knee soreness. Should Teague be ruled out again Wednesday, Tyus Jones would be in line to start at point guard for the second straight game.

