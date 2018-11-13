Teague (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

Teague returned to action Monday after missing seven games with a knee injury, notching 24 points, 11 assists, three steals and one rebound across 34 minutes. While Teague looked healthy in his return, he's apparently dealing with some lingering soreness, which is understandable given his nearly two-week layoff. Look for his status for Wednesday's game to clear up following morning shootaround. If the Timberwolves opt to play it safe and keep Teague out, look for Derrick Rose and Tyus Jones to benefit from some increased run.