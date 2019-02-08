Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Questionable Friday

Teague (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans.

The veteran point guard has been out since Jan. 22, and it's possible he'll make his return Friday. His presence is needed, as Jerryd Bayless (toe) is questionable, while Tyus Jones (ankle) and Derrick Rose (ankle) are both out.

