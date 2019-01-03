Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Questionable Friday
Teague (ankle) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Magic.
Teague has been trending towards a return, though remains questionable ahead of Friday's game. If he ends up playing, the veteran would probably be on a minutes limit. If Teague is out, Tyus Jones should continue seeing an expanded role.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Expected to be sidelined•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Ruled out Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Listed as doubtful Monday•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.