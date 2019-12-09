Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Questionable Monday

Teague (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against Phoenix.

Teague was deemed questionable heading into Sunday's matchup against the Lakers due to ankle soreness but winding up logging 24 minutes. Teague's injury designation for Monday's matchup is likely just a precaution taken by the Timberwolves. However, being that Monday's game is the second contest of a back-to-back, the team may elect to rest their veteran.