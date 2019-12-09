Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Questionable Monday
Teague (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against Phoenix.
Teague was deemed questionable heading into Sunday's matchup against the Lakers due to ankle soreness but winding up logging 24 minutes. Teague's injury designation for Monday's matchup is likely just a precaution taken by the Timberwolves. However, being that Monday's game is the second contest of a back-to-back, the team may elect to rest their veteran.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Will be available•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Questionable Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Explodes for 32 points in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Draws spot start•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Dishes out six dimes•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Absent from starting lineup•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...