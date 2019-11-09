Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Questionable Sunday
Teague (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nuggets.
An illness has prevented Teague from participating in the Timberwolves' past two games. More information on his possible return could emerge following the team's morning shootaround.
