Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Questionable Thursday vs. Nuggets
Teague (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Nuggets.
Teague missed Sunday's game against the Jazz with a sore right knee, but there's some optimism for a potential return Thursday now that he's been given a questionable designation. Look for Teague to be reevaluated following Thursday's morning shootaround, though if he's ultimately held out, Tyus Jones would be in line for another start. Jones posted 15 points, four assists and four steals across 33 minutes in a spot start Sunday.
