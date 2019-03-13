Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Questionable Thursday

Teague (foot) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Jazz.

Teague has battled foot and ankle issues for much of the season, and this current ailment caused him to miss Tuesday's blowout loss to Denver. If Teague is again held out, expect Tyus Jones to make another spot start in his place.

