Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Questionable Thursday
Teague (foot) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Jazz.
Teague has battled foot and ankle issues for much of the season, and this current ailment caused him to miss Tuesday's blowout loss to Denver. If Teague is again held out, expect Tyus Jones to make another spot start in his place.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Out Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Double-doubles in Sunday's victory•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Nears double-double in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Efficient double-double in win•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Solid in return from injury•
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.