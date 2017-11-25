Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Questionable to play Sunday
Teague (Achilles) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Suns, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Teague was held out of Friday's loss to Miami with a sore right Achilles, and it looks as though the Wolves will wait until shootaround Sunday to issue an update. In the event that Teague is ultimately ruled out, Tyus Jones would likely make another start in his place.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Late scratch Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Continues to impress Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Struggles in Saturday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Records double-double with 12 assists in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Posts double-double, matches career high in steals•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...