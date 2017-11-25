Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Questionable to play Sunday

Teague (Achilles) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Suns, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Teague was held out of Friday's loss to Miami with a sore right Achilles, and it looks as though the Wolves will wait until shootaround Sunday to issue an update. In the event that Teague is ultimately ruled out, Tyus Jones would likely make another start in his place.