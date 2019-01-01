Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Questionable Wednesday

Teague (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

Teague hasn't played since Dec. 15, but he'll have a chance to return to action Wednesday after missing the last nine contests. In the event Teague sits, Tyus Jones would again be in line for increased minutes with Derrick Rose (ankle) expected to sit out.

