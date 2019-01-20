Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Questionable with illness
Teague will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Suns due to illness.
There was no news of Teague's illness until a few hours prior to tipoff, so it appears this is a recent development. He'll likely give it a go during pregame warmups to determine if he'll be able to play Sunday.
