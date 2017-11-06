Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Records double-double with 12 assists in victory
Teague posted 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-5 3 Pt), 12 assists, five rebounds and one blocked shot across 34 minutes in Sunday's 112-94 win over the Hornets.
Although Andrew Wiggins led the team with 20 points, Teague was no doubt the primary catalyst on the way to victory. He spurred the Wolves' 40-point second quarter charge by drilling three of his four three-pointers. Charlotte was unable to overcome the first-ha;f surge. Teague is thriving in Minneapolis after leaving the Pacers and appears to be doing well in replacing Ricky Rubio as the team's primary ball-handler. Expect Teague's numbers to stay constant, especially in assists as the season continues.
