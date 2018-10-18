Teague delivered 27 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four assists, two steals, and one rebound in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 112-108 loss to the Spurs.

Teague began the season with a bang, going off for 27 points from just 12 field-goal attempts. Teague dropped in a number of drafts but remains one of the more consistent mid-level guards in the league. Teague will likely not have this type of offensive outburst every night but is a nice source of points, assists, and steals. Should Jimmy Butler eventually be traded, Teague could see a slight increase to his overall value, depending on who comes back in any deal.