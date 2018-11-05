Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Remains out Monday
Teague (knee) will not play Monday against the Clippers.
Teague is set to miss a fourth straight game as he continues to deal with a bruised knee. His next chance to return will come Wednesday against the Lakers. In the meantime, Tyus Jones and Derrick Rose -- who is questionable with an ankle injury -- are the top candidates to see increased run in Teague's absence.
