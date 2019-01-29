Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Remains out Tuesday

Teague (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Memphis.

Teague is slated to miss his fifth straight matchup while dealing with left foot soreness. Both Derrick Rose (ankle) and Tyus Jones (ankle) remain questionable, so Jerryd Bayless and Jared Terrell could once again serve as the only two healthy point guards on the roster come Wednesday. Teague's next chance to take the court will come Saturday against Denver.