Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Remains out Wednesday

Teague (knee) will remain out Wednesday at Atlanta.

The injury-plagued season continues for the veteran guard. Teague will be missing his second straight contest due to lingering left knee soreness which will bring his season total of missed games to a stunning 25 games so far. Tyus Jones will presumably start in the absence of Teague once again.

