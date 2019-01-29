Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Remains out Wednesday
Teague (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Memphis.
Teague is slated to miss his fifth straight matchup while dealing with left foot soreness. Both Derrick Rose (ankle) and Tyus Jones (ankle) remain questionable, so Jerryd Bayless and Jared Terrell could once again serve as the only two healthy point guards on the roster come Wednesday. Teague's next chance to take the court will come Saturday against Denver.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Out Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Out again Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Deemed questionable Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Ruled out vs. Lakers•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Listed as questionable for Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Expresses pessimism about injury•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...