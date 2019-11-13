Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Returning to action Wednesday
Teague (illness) will play Wednesday against the Spurs, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Teague missed the last four games due to the illness, but he'll retake the court Wednesday versus San Antonio. The 31-year-old averaged 13.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 26.3 minutes through the first six games of the season.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...