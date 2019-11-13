Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Returning to action Wednesday

Teague (illness) will play Wednesday against the Spurs, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Teague missed the last four games due to the illness, but he'll retake the court Wednesday versus San Antonio. The 31-year-old averaged 13.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 26.3 minutes through the first six games of the season.