Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Returns to action
Teague (knee) checked back into Monday's game against Brooklyn, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Teague limped to the locker room with an apparent knee injury, but after further evaluation, he was cleared to return to the matchup. He finished the game with nine points (3-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 20 minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Heads to locker room•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores team-high 18 points•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 13 points off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Hands out nine dimes in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 22 points as substitute•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Cleared to play•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...