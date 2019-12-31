Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Returns to action

Teague (knee) checked back into Monday's game against Brooklyn, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Teague limped to the locker room with an apparent knee injury, but after further evaluation, he was cleared to return to the matchup. He finished the game with nine points (3-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 20 minutes off the bench.