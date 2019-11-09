Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Returns to practice Saturday
Teague (illness) was present at Saturday's practice, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Though it's unclear if he participated in drills, Teague's presence at Saturday's practice indicates that he's close to returning considering he wasn't with the team for the past couple of games. He'll be a game-time decision Sunday against Denver, though Monday's tilt with Detroit may be a more reasonable return date.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Out with illness•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Game-time call Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Unavailable Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Tabbed questionable Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 10 points Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Posts first double-double of season•
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.