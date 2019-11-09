Play

Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Returns to practice Saturday

Teague (illness) was present at Saturday's practice, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Though it's unclear if he participated in drills, Teague's presence at Saturday's practice indicates that he's close to returning considering he wasn't with the team for the past couple of games. He'll be a game-time decision Sunday against Denver, though Monday's tilt with Detroit may be a more reasonable return date.

