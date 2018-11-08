Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Ruled out Friday
Teague (knee) is out Friday against the Kings.
Teague continues to battle a bruised knee and will miss a sixth straight contest. Derrick Rose is expected to start at point guard once again. Teague's next chance to take the floor arrives Monday against the Nets.
