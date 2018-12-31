Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Ruled out Monday
Teague (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
As expected, Teague will miss an eighth straight game as he continues to work his way back from an ankle injury. Coach Tom Thibodeau said Teague is getting closer to a return, though he remains without a concrete return date. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against Boston. In the meantime, Tyus Jones should continue to benefit most with Teague and Derrick Rose (ankle) both out.
