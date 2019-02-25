Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Ruled out Monday
Teague (knee) will not play Monday against the Kings.
Teague has dealt with a number of injuries this season, and he'll miss yet another contest after returning to play in each of the previous five games. Expect Derrick Rose and Tyus Jones to absorb most of his minutes in the backcourt.
