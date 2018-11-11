Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Ruled out Monday
Teague (knee) will not play in Monday's game against the Nets.
Teague will miss his seventh consecutive game as he continues to deal with a knee injury. Derrick Rose will likely continue to start in his place. Teague's next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Pelicans, and he should be considered questionable for that contest.
