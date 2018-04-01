Teague won't play in Sunday's game against Utah due to a sore right knee, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Teague was considered a game-time call for Sunday's tilt with his knee injury. Tyus Jones will be drawing the start at point guard in his place. Looking ahead, Teague's first chance to return will be Thursday against the Nuggets.

