Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Ruled out Sunday

Teague (Achilles) will not play Sunday against the Suns, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Teague had hoped to return after missing Friday's loss to Miami, but after testing out his Achilles during warmups, he's ultimately been ruled out. Expect Tyus Jones or Aaron Brooks to make another start in place of Teague.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop