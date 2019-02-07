Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Ruled out Thursday
Teague (foot) won't play in Thursday's tilt against the Magic, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Teague is now set to miss his eight straight game due to his foot injury. With Derrick Rose (ankle) and Tyus Jones (ankle) also ruled out, the Timberwolves are a bit thin at point guard. Jerryd Bayless is drawing the start and Isaiah Canaan will figure to see some extra minutes off the bench. Looking ahead, Teague's next chance to play will be Friday's contest against the Pelicans.
