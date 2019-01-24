Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Ruled out vs. Lakers

Teague (foot) did not participate in shootaround and will not play in Thursday's game against the Lakers, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

This will be Teague's second straight absence with the lingering foot injury, and the point guard even hinted that it could cause him to miss multiple games. Derrick Rose is in line to start again at point guard Thursday.

