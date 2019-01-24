Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Ruled out vs. Lakers
Teague (foot) did not participate in shootaround and will not play in Thursday's game against the Lakers, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
This will be Teague's second straight absence with the lingering foot injury, and the point guard even hinted that it could cause him to miss multiple games. Derrick Rose is in line to start again at point guard Thursday.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Listed as questionable for Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Expresses pessimism about injury•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Out Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Nursing ankle issue•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Hands out eight assists in win•
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...