Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Runs into foul trouble in Game 2
Teague contributed eight points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block across 19 minutes during Minnesota's 102-82 loss to the Rockets in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Teague racked up four fouls during his modest time on the court, leading to his lowest allotment of minutes this season. The veteran point guard's playing time would have likely been curtailed even if he would have avoided the ref's whistle, however, as head coach Tom Thibodeau went to his bench in the second half with the Timberwolves facing a large deficit. Teague had been much more effective in Game 1 (15 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block), and Minnesota will need a similar caliber of performance from him to have a chance of cutting their current 2-0 series deficit in half on their home floor Saturday night.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Fills out stat sheet in Game 1•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Dishes seven assists in overtime win•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 24 points in Monday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Team-high scoring total in win•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Available Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Probable to play vs. Lakers•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....