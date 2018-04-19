Teague contributed eight points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block across 19 minutes during Minnesota's 102-82 loss to the Rockets in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Teague racked up four fouls during his modest time on the court, leading to his lowest allotment of minutes this season. The veteran point guard's playing time would have likely been curtailed even if he would have avoided the ref's whistle, however, as head coach Tom Thibodeau went to his bench in the second half with the Timberwolves facing a large deficit. Teague had been much more effective in Game 1 (15 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block), and Minnesota will need a similar caliber of performance from him to have a chance of cutting their current 2-0 series deficit in half on their home floor Saturday night.