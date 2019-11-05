Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 10 points in spot start

Teague had 10 points (3-7 FG, 4-4 FT), three assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block during Minnesota's 134-106 loss to Milwaukee on Monday night.

Teague struggled in this game, posting his second lowest scoring mark of the season and his worst assist total so far. He has scored in double digits in his last four contests, however, and will aim to bounce back Wednesday at Memphis.