Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 13 points off bench

Teague had 13 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3PT, 3-4 FT), two assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 27 minutes off the bench during Friday's 109-100 loss at Denver.

Teague has scored in double digits in each of his last games coming off the bench, averaging 19.0 points per game over that span. He continues to be Minnesota's main playmaking threat even if he's not starter, as evidenced by the fact he is playing between 25 to 30 minutes when he comes off the bench on a consistent basis.