Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 14 in Friday's win
Teague scored 14 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists and a block in 20 minutes during Friday's 93-92 win over the Mavericks.
Jamal Crawford took control of the game in the fourth quarter, relegating Teague to the bench as he played his fewest minutes in any game this season. The 29-year-old still produced decent numbers, however, and he finishes up March averaging 15.1 points, 6.9 assists, 2.9 boards, 1.3 steals and 1.2 three-pointers on the month. Teague's workload should return to normal Sunday against the Jazz.
