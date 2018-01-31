Teague accounted for 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 31 minutes Tuesday as Minnesota's fell to Toronto.

After one of the worst two-game stretches in Teague's career that saw him shoot a combined 1-for-16 from the field, his performance Tuesday was much closer to what fantasy owners should expect from the veteran point guard. The 2017-18 season has been a roller-coaster for those who have rostered Teague, and while Tuesday's performance is a positive sign, it isn't enough to wash away the stench of inconsistency.